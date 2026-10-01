The government has reversed a rule change following warnings from electrical inspectors that homes and businesses would be exposed to a new lethal risk.

As part of changes to electricity rules, regulators late last year lifted a ban on putting a switch or fuse into mains power earthing systems.

RNZ revealed at the time that inspectors in multiple meetings and letters had pleaded unsuccessfully with officials to do a U-turn.

The Electrical Inspectors Association said the removal of the Protective Earth Neutral (PEN) protections could render entire systems "lethal, possibly with multiple injuries or fatalities" even when they were operating normally.

In January this year, the association wrote to the government asking it to intervene.

Energy Minister Simon Watts said he was taking the feedback seriously.

WorkSafe commissioned an independent review by an international expert to provide assurance on its advice to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which instituted the rule change.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said while WorkSafe has provided advice on how the risks associated with PEN switching could be managed, there remained significant concern within the sector about whether it can be used safely.

It said due to differing views the switching ban was being reinstated while further work was done on risks and benefits.

Industry bodies including Engineering NZ in August called for the government to reverse the changes "before somebody is injured or killed".

Energy Minister Simeon Brown said on Thursday he had listened and "agreed that safety must come first".

The decision provided certainty for electrical workers, industry and consumers, he said.

"We know there are arguments that PEN switching could support technologies such as EV charging and improve energy resilience in some situations. Those are benefits worth properly examining.

"But before we consider any future changes, I want to be confident the evidence stacks up and that safety risks have been fully addressed."

Industry bodies have said the original advice from WorkSafe to change the regulation called into question how the agency was coming up with important technical input to MBIE.

Engineering NZ said on Thursday the U-turn was an "excellent outcome for public and industry safety".

"Ultimately this outcome demonstrates the importance of engaging closely with engineers and industry experts when regulatory changes are considered," said its head Dr Richard Templar in a statement.

He gave credit to "tireless work" to get this changed back from the likes of ENZ's Electrical Engineering Group, the Electrical Inspectors Association, Solar Association and Master Electricians.