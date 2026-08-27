A new portable defibrillator will hopefully help save lives on the Marlborough’s roads.

Waitohi Masonic Lodge has donated a $2200 defibrillator to grateful members of the Marlborough UlyssesClub.

Very Worshipful Brother, Divisional Grade Almoner Craig Hammond knows just how vital first aid at the scene of an accident can be.

Badly breaking his left leg in a motorcycle accident almost 27 years ago, Craig says the time it takes to get help is key.

“While we are very happy to make this donation, we also hope they never need it.”

The Marlborough Ulysses Club is one of the most active in the country, with members meeting every Thursday. They also run run weekly coffee mornings, two annual dinners and ride one Sunday a month.

Riders are encouraged to attend Ride Forever Courses to help minimise accidents.

Waitohi Masonic Lodge Worshipful Brother, Lodge Treasurer Dale Webb, Ulysses Club member Phil Bishell, Very Worshipful Brother, Divisional Grade Almoner Craig Hammond and Worshipful Brother, Role of Honour Almoner Allan Beck. Photo: Paula Hulburt

Club member Phil Bishell explains the club has 13 riders trained in First Responder actions and procedures, including himself.

“We have equipped the Branch with a dedicated carry bag which includes a first aid kit, tourniquet and dressings for large open wounds and can be applied quickly and easily.”

On each ride, one of the First Responders is designated Tail End Charlie (TEC) and carries the emergency bag.

Having the defibrillator helps turn Marlborough Ulysses Club members into first responders, Phil says.

“In the case of a motorcycle crash, it is quite often the case that the rider dies of cardiac arrest as opposed to other injuries.

“If we come across any accidents, we will be able to help if needed.”

Craig says Waitohi Lodge[ tries to support local groups when it can, especially registered charities.

“We don’t like to say no,” he smiles.

Other recent donations include two patient beds for Hospice Marlborough, a computer for Waiteri Bay School and walkie-talkies for Waikawa Boating Club.

The Ulysses Club runs at least two fundraising rides each year supporting St Johns and the Rescue Helicopter in turn.

Every year members provide either funding or presents to the Salvation Army at Christmas time to help disadvantaged children.

paula.hulburt@alliedmedia.co.nz