One person has died and three are seriously injured after a crash on the Kingston Road (State Highway 6) in Kawarau Falls.

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just before 4am on Sunday between the intersections of Peninsula Rd and Boyd Rd.

Two people in the car have serious injuries, one has critical injuries, while one died at the scene.

One lane of the highway had been open, however the Serious Crash Unit was now in attendance, which is expected to close the road for a time.

Fire crews from Frankton and Queenstown also attended.

- Allied Media