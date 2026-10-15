The former Ashburton Centennial Sports Hall has been sold for $405,500.

Local family-owned commercial property investment and development business Tricroft Properties has bought the Tancred St hall from Ashburton District Council, and has committed to working with community groups to provide access to the building for up to 10 years.

Tricroft plans to make the 70-year-old building weather-tight and co-ordinate community use with the newly-established Sports Hall 2026 Steering Committee, which had also bid for the building.

Tricroft director Sally Carr said they intend to let community groups use the building rent-free, as long as they cover the operational expenses associated with the property such as rates, insurance, and building compliance costs.

“We’ve long supported community groups and projects, and we see this as preserving a much-loved central property for community use,” Carr said.

Retaining the sports hall provided an opportunity for usage to grow, she said.

“We don’t have any development plans for this property.

“If the community is using the hall effectively, we see no reason why it could not continue beyond 10 years.

“We want to give back to a community that has enabled us to grow.

“We’re pleased to say we’ve also partnered with a local family, Walter and Heather van der Kley, and together we have plenty of experience in managing buildings and supporting philanthropic ventures.”

Sports Hall 2026 Steering Committee chairperson Lucas Cawte said ultimately, the best outcome was user groups and the community could continue to benefit from the hall.

“We are disappointed our initial vision didn’t come to fruition but the next best thing is it remains available to the community.

“We are pleased that there’s been an indication of continued community use.”

Cawte said knowing the user groups had a desire to continue using the hall, he was anticipating they would be happy to discuss how that works with the new owners.

Ashburton Mayor Liz McMillan said councillors considered three offers before choosing the Tricroft bid of $405,500.

“It’s a great result for ratepayers and the community, and the money will be set aside for the advancement and encouragement of amateur sport in our district.

“This honours the wishes of the Ashburton Centennial Sports Hall Society when they gifted the hall to council.

“It means that events like Bookarama and Ashburton Fancier Society shows may still be able to use the hall, and any other community groups that want to use the space can work with the new owner and be part of its future.”

The sale is expected to be settled on November 30.