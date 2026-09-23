A Canterbury fire chief has warned people to “never leave cooking unattended” after crews were called to an incident at a house which also had no smoke alarms.

Ashburton Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Jeff Marshall said when they arrived at the Newland address in Mid Canterbury at 6pm last Thursday, the house was full of smoke.

“Unfortunately, there was a pot left on a stove which had got to a point where it was smoking really badly, filling the house up.

“Thankfully, the occupants turned the element off in time and shifted the pot off the hot ring before it burst into flames.”

Marshall’s advice was to “never leave cooking unattended and have working smoke alarms”.

“They would have alerted the occupants earlier and not caused as much smoke damage.

“Now they are facing a considerable clean-up.”

Meanwhile, emergency services were called to a two-car accident on the corner of Oak Grove and Walnut Ave on Friday just after 7am.

Marshall said it appeared one of the vehicles failed to give way.

“One car was tipped on its side.”

“The occupants were out of the car when we got there”.

“We made the scene safe. No further action was required from us.”

Hato Hone St John responded with one ambulance.

A spokesperson said two patients were assessed at the scene, with one transported to Ashburton Hospital in a moderate condition.

“The other patient did not require transportation to hospital.”