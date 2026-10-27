Tributes are starting to flow as news Ashburton stalwart Roger Paterson passed away in Ashburton on Monday.

Roger, 80, was involved in many areas of the community.

He served seven terms on Braided Rivers Community Trust (formerly the Ashburton Licensing Trust), was a former trustee of the United Friendly Society, chair of the Ashburton Trust Event Centre and vicar’s warden at St Stephen’s Anglican Church.

He was patron of Mid Canterbury Basketball and has served as president of Lions Club of Ashburton, then as member and convenor of the South Island Motorhome Show.

For many years, he used his cabinetry skills to build a playhouse for the Lions annual raffle.

And just last month, he was recognised with a Charity Jewel for his service to Freemasonry and the community.

It was an honour bestowed on him by his fellow Freemasons.

Roger was admitted to the Roll of Honour for Services to Freemasonry in November 2003 and received his 25 year badge in October 2007.

Community stalwart Roger Paterson passed away in Ashburton on Monday. He is survived by his wife, Pauline, and daughter Penelope. Photo: File

A spokesperson for Thistle Lodge said it was great pleasure to recognise Roger and his outstanding commitment to Freemasonry, the Lodge and the wider community was an inspiration to many.

“Over many years he has given generously of his time, compassion and experience to support his fellow Freemason.”

Roger was also a member of the Mid Canterbury Community Wellbeing and Safety Enhancements Trust.

In March 2012, he was sworn in as a Justice of the Peace.

Prior to that, he and wife Pauline served the district for decades as owners of Paterson’s Funeral Services.

He worked in the funeral industry in Ashburton for more than 50 years.

A service to celebrate Roger’s life will be held at St Stephen’s Anglican Church, Park St, in Ashburton on Monday at 11am, followed by a private interment.

Roger is survived by his wife Pauline, and daughter Penelope.