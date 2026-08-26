A Blenheim business has come to the rescue of Kaikōura families affected by July’s severe storm, finding a solution for the local school run.

From Monday, around eight children will share a 4WD 10-seat Toyota Hiace provided to the Kaikōura District Council by Blenheim Toyota as a temporary bus replacement.

The move comes as families faced travelling more than two hours a day to avoid a washed-out section of the Inland Kaikōura Road.

Blenheim Toyota CEO Scott McDermid says helping was an easy decision.

“When the council reached out seeking support and laid out the situation, it was a clearcut 'yes' for us to help out.

“A 4WD Hiace van seemed like a practical way we could take some pressure off these families, enabling mobility for the school run, while they get on with rebuilding,” says Scott.

Parents have organised a roster to take turns driving the school run, saving affected families time and fuel costs.

Roughly two months’ worth of rain fell in the Kaikōura region between 5 and 8 July, washing out roads and cutting off communities.

The damage is still being felt along Inland Kaikōura Road, where the regular school bus cannot cross the temporary ford, after the Cribb Creek Bridge was washed out.

A 4WD Hiace van seemed has helped take some pressure off families facing two-hour round trips to school. Photo: Supplied

Parents have been driving for hours to get their children to a pick-up point where the bus can continue its normal route.

“We're lucky to have strong connections with Kaikōura through our customers,” Scott explains.

“When a small and remote region is dealing with this level of disruption, there are always many parts of the community that rally to support, and we're proud to be part of that.”

Kaikōura District Council Recovery Manager Jo York says the Council’s recovery team is extremely grateful to Blenheim Toyota for stepping in with such practical support.

“Blenheim Toyota has helped solve one of those ongoing challenges.

“A school run might seem like a small issue within the wider recovery, but for these families, this vehicle is a real lifeline - giving them back valuable time, reducing costs and easing one of the many pressures they continue to face,” she says.

Mother-of-four Bub Taylor is taking the first driving shift. For her and the other families involved, the benefits are immediate, she says.

"We were staying in town or commuting in and out. For me, it’s a 106km round trip. I’m lucky because I have somewhere to stay in town, but that means you’re separated from your home.

“That means you’re no longer able to do the recovery work on your property. It’s just not viable to keep doing that for six months.”

paula.hulburt@alliedmedia.co.nz