A North Canterbury campground is looking forward to a busy season of school trips, one year on from a serious outbreak of E.Coli and a damaging storm.

Hanmer Springs Forest Camp was rocked by the bout of gastrointestinal illnesses from the camp’s drinking water in September 2025, before extreme winds the following month uprooted trees in the surrounding forest.

The campground's contaminated private water supply led to school students falling ill after visiting the camp, and six people required hospital treatment.

But Hanmer Springs Forest Camp Trust chairperson Wayne Street said the camp was back on track, thanks to community support and the backing of the Hurunui District Council.

‘‘We now comply with drinking water standards and that is something to be celebrated.’’

The camp was connected to the Hanmer Springs village water supply in June, thanks to a $130,000 loan from the council, meaning it no longer has to reply on its own private water scheme.

Hanmer forest . . . Graham Frith checks up on trees uprooted in the Hanmer Springs Heritage Forest, following October’s extreme winds. Photo: File

‘‘School camps are starting to happen and things are happening around the community,” Mr Street says.

The council’s chief finance officer Jason Beck said the camp trust has invested in its infrastructure, making the decision to assist with the water connection an easy one.

Mayor Marie Black said investing in reliable drinking water was important for the future of the camp.

‘‘The Hanmer Springs Forest Camp is a special place that has provided countless young people with the opportunity to step outside of a classroom, connect with nature and learn lessons that cannot always be taught from behind a desk.’’

Storm damage . . . Hurunui district councillor Tom Davies (left), Mayor Marie Black and Hanmer Springs Community Board member Lorna Davies check up on storm damage, following October’s extreme winds. Photo: File

Mr Street said connecting to the water supply and the camp’s water storage and filtration system meant the camp trust now met its potable water requirements.

Final signoff was obtained from water regulator Taumata Arowai and the Ministry of Health last month.

‘‘We do a lot for the community, we have a huge amount of people having fun here, so being part of the Hanmer Springs drinking water supply means its one less service we have to focus on.’’

Mr Street said camp staff have worked ‘‘tirelessly’’ to ensure there is no disruption to guests while they worked through water compliance and storm repairs.

Safe water . . . The Hanmer Springs Forest Camp now has a new water filtration system. Photo: Supplied by Hurunui District Council

He acknowledged the efforts of Cr Tom Davies, the Lions Clubs of Amuri, Hawarden-Waikari, Glenmark, Cheviot, Amberley and Rangiora for their fundraising efforts.

Courtney Architects, Hanmer Holdings Ltd, Goodwin Contracting and Amuri.Net had partnered with the camp trust to get the work down.

‘‘Our community has supported us all the way. The people who have helped us in this, it’s just unbelievable,’’ Mr Street said.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.