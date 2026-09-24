A home-schooled pupil from West Eyreton, has won the inaugural Waimakairri Young Environmental Film Makers competition.

Ambrose Green, aged 12, who is taught by his mother Ruth, took out the awrd for his film Small actions, Big ripples. Looking afer our waterways.

The announcement was made by Waimakariri District Mayor, Dan Gordon at the Rangiora Town Hall Cinemas last Friday evening where all eight finalist films in the competition were shown on the big screen in front of a large group of invited guests.

Ambrose said he wanted to enter the competition because it sounded like fun.

"If it has to do with nature, I am keen.

"I have always liked watching documentaries and enjoy lots of Youtubers like Keeping it Wild, Robert Irwin, Outdoor Boys and Tristan Riddle," he said.

"It is how I learn best, other than getting outside and just going for it. Making the film was a chance to hopefully teach others."

One of the four judges for the competition, Tony Benny, who was also MC on awards night, said all of the entries in the competition were great.

"But the top three really stood out to the judges, especially Ambrose’s film which was fantastic.

"He showed both his passion and story-telling ability and managed to push audience buttons much like a Hollywood movie.

"He made us laugh, made us cry (well not quite), taught us something we didn’t really know, and delivered the perfect message for an environmental film."

Second place in the competition was awarded to pupils taught by Anita Ward at Fernside School, including Hunter Ward, Skylia Ward, McKenzie Findlay, Jack Beggs, Lukka Beckingsale and Paige Boulton, for their film: A voice for our Wrybills.

Third prize also went to Fernside School, to pupils taught by Jasmine Adair, including Honor Yates, Alex Watson, Emma Parker, Lacey Guest, Braxton Day, Alice Harvey, Grace Rowntree, Elodie Fraser and Emma Belcher, for their film, The Soft Plastic That Got Away: From our school to the river — every piece has a journey.

The film competition was open to Waimakariri primary school pupils, or home-schooled pupils, aged 9 - 13 years.

It was a community-led initiative organised by a small group of Waimakariri women - Judith Hughey, Judith Roper-Lindsay and Shelley Topp with support from Bex Dollery from the Waimakariri District council’s Greenspace team, Jeremy and Julian Stewart from Rangiora Town Hall Cinemas, the Waimakariri Biodiversity Trust, the Ashley-Rakahuri Rivercare Group, Eco Educate, Enviroschools and Pest Free Waimakariri.

All films entered in the competition will now be entered in the prestigious, Chicago-based, 2027 One Earth Young Film Makers Contest which will give them a highly regarded international viewing platform and the opportunity to win a competition that attracts young film makers from all around the world.