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Shelley Topp
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Latest
North Canterbury
July 22
Persistent vandalism of traps undermining conservation work in Hanmer Springs
Persistent vandalism of predator traps run by the Hanmer Springs Trapping Group volunteers is undermining the work being done to restore native birdlife to the community.
North Canterbury
July 22
Iconic Kaiapoi artists share special award at the 20th anniversary of the Kaiapoi Art Expo
Two well-known Kaiapoi artists, Christine Watton and Mark Larsen, have shared first prize in a special Kaiapoi-themed art competition held to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Corcoran French Kaiapoi Art Expo.
North Canterbury
July 22
Embracing Impressionism for a photographic exhibition
Kairaki Beach photographer Ann Worthy Stephenson has embraced the Impressionism art style for her new exhibition Painterly.
North Canterbury
July 22
Buzz of excitement around dress rehearsals for Into The Woods
The auditorium at Kaiapoi High was buzzing with excitement last week as dress rehearsals got underway for the school’s upcoming production of Into The Woods.
North Canterbury
July 22
‘Teen mental health statistics’ explored in new documentary
New Zealand’s “staggering teen mental health statistics” was the catalyst for a new documentary focusing on young people in Generation Z, its Canterbury producer says.
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North Canterbury
July 15
Hay Bar New Zealand-made invention saving money and reducing waste
When West Eyreton equestrian Amanda Scott-Richards feeds hay out to her horses wastage is minimal, but that wasn’t always the case.
North Canterbury
March 6
Big shoes to fill in Rangiora’s High Street
Rangiora Shoe Lines owners, sisters Jill May and Sandra Blackadder, have sold their business after 35 years trading in High Street.
North Canterbury
November 19
Celebrations mark 150 years at school
A flowering cherry tree has been planted in the grounds of Loburn School to mark the school's 150th anniversary.
North Canterbury
November 18
Beloved rat's tail gets the chop to raise cash
Southbrook School's inaugural spring market fundraiser got a great boost from one of the school's young pupils.
North Canterbury
October 31
Cafe expands next door
The owners of Rangiora’s Fools of Desire Cafe have expanded their business, taking over the former florist shop next door.
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