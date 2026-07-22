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Shelley Topp
topical@xtra.co.nz

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North CanterburyJuly 22

Persistent vandalism of traps undermining conservation work in Hanmer Springs

Persistent vandalism of predator traps run by the Hanmer Springs Trapping Group volunteers is undermining the  work being done to restore native birdlife to the community.
Persistent vandalism of traps undermining conservation work in Hanmer Springs
Persistent vandalism of traps undermining conservation work in Hanmer Springs
North CanterburyJuly 22

Iconic Kaiapoi artists share special award at the 20th anniversary of the Kaiapoi Art Expo

Two well-known Kaiapoi artists, Christine Watton and Mark Larsen, have shared first prize in a special Kaiapoi-themed art competition held to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Corcoran French Kaiapoi Art Expo.
Iconic Kaiapoi artists share special award at the 20th anniversary of the Kaiapoi Art Expo
Iconic Kaiapoi artists share special award at the 20th anniversary of the Kaiapoi Art Expo
North CanterburyJuly 22

Embracing Impressionism for a photographic exhibition

Kairaki Beach photographer Ann Worthy Stephenson has embraced the Impressionism art style for her new exhibition Painterly.
Embracing Impressionism for a photographic exhibition
Embracing Impressionism for a photographic exhibition
North CanterburyJuly 22

Buzz of excitement around dress rehearsals for Into The Woods

The auditorium at Kaiapoi High was buzzing with excitement last week as dress rehearsals got underway for the school’s upcoming production of Into The Woods.
Buzz of excitement around dress rehearsals for Into The Woods
Buzz of excitement around dress rehearsals for Into The Woods
North CanterburyJuly 22

‘Teen mental health statistics’ explored in new documentary

New Zealand’s “staggering teen mental health statistics” was the catalyst for a new documentary focusing on young people in Generation Z, its Canterbury producer says.
‘Teen mental health statistics’ explored in new documentary
‘Teen mental health statistics’ explored in new documentary
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North CanterburyJuly 15

Hay Bar New Zealand-made invention saving money and reducing waste

When West Eyreton equestrian Amanda Scott-Richards feeds hay out to her horses wastage is minimal, but that wasn’t always the case.
Hay Bar New Zealand-made invention saving money and reducing waste
Hay Bar New Zealand-made invention saving money and reducing waste
North CanterburyMarch 6

Big shoes to fill in Rangiora’s High Street

Rangiora Shoe Lines owners, sisters Jill May and Sandra Blackadder, have sold their business after 35 years trading in High Street.
Big shoes to fill in Rangiora’s High Street
Big shoes to fill in Rangiora’s High Street
North CanterburyNovember 19

Celebrations mark 150 years at school

A flowering cherry tree has been planted in the grounds of Loburn School to mark the school's 150th anniversary.
Celebrations mark 150 years at school
Celebrations mark 150 years at school
North CanterburyNovember 18

Beloved rat's tail gets the chop to raise cash

Southbrook School's inaugural spring market fundraiser got a great boost from one of the school's young pupils.
Beloved rat's tail gets the chop to raise cash
Beloved rat's tail gets the chop to raise cash
North CanterburyOctober 31

Cafe expands next door

The owners of Rangiora’s Fools of Desire Cafe have expanded their business, taking over the former florist shop next door.
Cafe expands next door
Cafe expands next door