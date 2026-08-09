New Zealand’s first long-distance cycle/art trail, W75, will be officially opened in Kaiapoi this month.

The W75 is a 75km coastal and rural trail, starting and finishing in Kaiapoi, which features spectacular scenery and a collection of fine art installed in five stamp-station stopping points along the way.

The trail is the idea of Nigel Cook and Caroline Davidson, of Kaiapoi, who were inspired by a similar cycle trail they rode during a holiday in Taiwan where stamping stations added a sense of achievement to the journey.

``Riders collect stamps as they complete the loop trail turning the ride into a `ride on canvas’ experience,'' Nigel says. Jane Monk and Rob Ottaway helped Nigel and Caroline bring the W75 project to life.

“Jane champions all things local and helped trial the proposed W75 route. Rob designed and fitted the stamping stations," Nigel says. The project was also supported by Visit Waimakariri, Subway and Creative New Zealand.

The five Canterbury artists involved in the project, Paul Soper, Sharon White, Steve Purtle, Claire Elliott and Alexis Webster have all created site-specific work for each of the stamping stations on the trail.

Paul’s work features Mandeville farming life, Sharon's work showcases the braided Ashley-Rakahuri River and its endangered birds, while Steve’s contribution focuses on coastal sand, flax and shoreline energy. Claires’ work is a birds-eye view of riders through Waimakariri trees and Alexis’ work features Kaiapoi's water and bridge.

The W75 has been designed around the "true grit” philosophy, Nigel says. “It is challenging but achievable for most riders."

It has also been built to fit the charge of electric bikes and has been tested by the Kaiapoi Cycle Folk (KCF) who will be at the Sunday, August 16 launch on the corner of Williams Street and Charles Street in Kaiapoi.

“The Kaiapoi Cycling Folk (KCF) are backing the project and will lead the inaugural W75 Ride on Canvas at the launch," Nigel says. The ride is open to the public and will depart at 9.30am from outside the Great Kiwi Bookstore, at 188 Williams Street. Maps and stamping cards for the W75 trail ride will be available at the Great Kiwi Bookstore and the new Subway fast food restaurant at 190 Williams Street from 8.30am on launch day.

For more information about launch day Google: W75-Ride on Canvas lowlands.