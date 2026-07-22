Kairaki Beach photographer Ann Worthy Stephenson has embraced the Impressionism art style for her new exhibition Painterly.

“My work explores a painterly approach to photography, using the camera as a paintbrush to create Impressionistic images that evoke feeling rather than simply record a scene," she says.

“If 10 photographers stand before the same tree, the resulting images may be quite similar.

"My process, however, embraces movement and/or multiple exposures - where multiple images are combined either in-camera or Photoshop.

"These techniques transform everyday subjects into unique images."

The unpredictability of what has evolved is central to the images in this exhibition.

"No two images are ever the same, and even attempting to recreate one is nearly impossible,” Ann says.

“Creating photographs in this way brings me enormous joy. It opens up endless creative possibilities, where photography and painting meet, and where emotion and imagination guide the final image.”

The exhibition of 31 images at Kaiapoi’s Art on the Quay Gallery closes on August 6, and also includes a handcrafted photo box for the art lover with limited space to hang art.