Rangiora’s Jenna Mckenzie School of Dance has a new production of Cinderella opening in the Rangiora Town Hall this weekend.

It is the school’s 27th annual showcase and will be an “epic performance with dance, including giant pumpkins, carriages and more, so not your usual ballet", Jenna says.

“This year's recital brings a world of magic and wonder to the stage through the story of Cinderella and will feature performances from dancers of all ages in ballet, jazz, hip hop, contemporary, and more. It is filled with enchanting choreography, sparkling costumes, and unforgettable moments," she says.

Tickets can be purchased at the Town Hall Cinemas Box Office or online at townhallcinemas.co.nz/movie/jmsd-cinderella