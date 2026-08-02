The power of one person with passion, enthusiasm and energy for a project aimed at helping her community, has resulted in a Mid-Winter Festival that delivered the wow factor in Rangiora.

Inspirational Rangiora retailer Natalia Baker, the owner of Gather + You, a giftware store in High Street, wanted to create a family-friendly winter event that would bring people into the town’s central business district to support shop owners as well as cafe and restaurant owners, without closing the street down.

``It is really tough for retailers at the moment and it is very hard for cafes and restaurants too," Natalia said.

“I wanted to create an event that would help them, be fun for the community, including children, and be special for Rangiora."

She ran the idea by her family, including, mum and dad Sue and Leighton Baker, of Loburn, and her maternal grandmother Mary Pettigrew, who lives in Picton, and right from the start they couldn’t do enough to help her. “That is what we do in our family. One of us comes up with an idea and we all pitch in to help," Natalia said.

Next she approached the High Street retailers to see if they wanted to be involved in the event and was bowled over by the response.

"Everyone has been so supportive," she said.

"The festival would not have been possible without the support of all the local businesses who put lights up, displayed posters, shared (the event) on social media and really got behind everything we did," Natalia said. “Events like this only happen if businesses get behind them and support them. A special thank you to Wee Kiwi, Forage and Clay, Munns the Manstore, Fresca, I'Adore, Wool Shop, Winnie Bagoes, Hair Handlers, Lunana's by LeBakermen and ENC North Canterbury, who helped sponsor the event, as well as Rachelle Morice and Allie Miller from Arizto Real Estate who sponsored an outdoor movie nights.

"And thanks too to the Waimakariri District Council who put the lights on and allowed us to do all the decorations and movie nights!"

Ashleigh Woods from Hutwoods Business and media strategy “jumped in last minute to help promote the event and she was vital in making it all come together," Natalia says.

Waimakariri District Council councillor Brent Cairns, who helped team Natalia install a trail of snowflakes and other winter-themed decorations around High Street to promote the two-week festival, which ran from Monday July 13 to last Sunday, July 25, said Natalia had done an extraordinary job organising it.

``Natalia has certainly set the bar high for organising winter festivals … sold out workshops, High Street looked magical and it was abuzz with shoppers, movie nights and cool decorations. I can’t wait till next year."