A young man who died after a car accident in Dunedin last week is being remembered as “a funny, caring and loyal mate” by many whose lives have been “changed forever” by his death. Caleb Francis MacGregor died in Dunedin Hospital on July 26, following a crash on State Highway 1, in Caversham. In his death notice, the 19-year-old’s family said he had left them “way too early” and they were “devastated beyond words”. He was remembered as a “loving son and best wee man”, an “adored and loving brother” and a “doted on” and “adored” grandson and cousin. On social media, others said he was a “bright young man” who “lit up rooms” with his smile and “cheeky grin”, and many said they were grateful for “every laugh, every drink and every memory” they had with him. Friends and people in the local sporting community also paid tribute to him as a “terrific, nice-natured kid” who was “such a good mate” to many of his friends, particularly those from Otago Boys’ High School. “Caleb, you were such a nice guy to have around, our family loved you,” one person said. Dunedin Police continue to investigate the crash and are calling for witnesses with dashcam footage which may show how the crash happened. A celebration of Caleb’s life will be held at Campbell and Sons, in Mosgiel, at 10.30am on Tuesday.