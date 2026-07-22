The auditorium at Kaiapoi High was buzzing with excitement last week as dress rehearsals got underway for the school’s upcoming production of Into The Woods.

The famous, award-winning 1986 musical brings together several Brothers Grimm fairytale characters including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and intertwines them with a childless baker and his wife during their quest to start a family.

Celia Breen, the school’s teacher of drama and English, who is also one of the producers of the show, says it is not modelled on the popular 2014 Disney film version of the musical. ``This is a witty, moving, and at times dark exploration of what it means to grow up and the consequences of our actions," she says.

Into The Woods will be performed in the school’s auditorium at 101 Ohoka Road, with doors opening at 6.10pm for the three show — Thursday, July 30, Friday, July 31 and Saturday, August 1. All start at 6.30pm.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased online via Humanatix at: https://events.humanitix.com/into-the-woods-khs