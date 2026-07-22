New Zealand’s “staggering teen mental health statistics” was the catalyst for a new documentary focusing on young people in Generation Z, its Canterbury producer Nadia Maxwell says.

“Dispensing of anti-depressants to children and adolescents in New Zealand has increased by 53% in the last five years with a quarter of our young people now reporting high psychological distress,” says the Leithfield producer.

Under the Influence, is a six-part series filmed around New Zealand, including in Rangiora, White Rock and Leithfield in North Canterbury.

It explores the algorithms and technology shaping young New Zealander’s lives, including predatory chatbots and pornography as well as looksmaxxing and #thinspo (online trends focusing on physical appearance).

“We have travelled up and down the country, gathering the lived experience of Generation Z young people and speaking with those at the forefront of these issues,” Maxwell says.

While the series shines a light on some serious risks and challenges, it is ultimately hopeful and explores how the ecosystem around childhood and adolescence can be rebuilt to better support young people as they navigate this new reality.

Most of the young voices in the documentary are 18 to 21-year-olds but some are younger as filming was also done at a couple of New Zealand high schools.

Maxwell is hoping the series will generate discussion around some of the issues young people are facing.

“My hope is that parents will watch the series with their teens and that it will be a catalyst for conversation,” she says.

“We also hope it will apply political pressure.

“In New Zealand we do not even have an independent eSafety regulator (established to reduce harm caused by the internet).

“Australia has had one for 10 years. Other countries including the United Kingdom and Canada are following Australia’s move to raise the age of social media use to 16.

“While we continue to debate the pros and cons, big tech (influential technology companies) continue to harm our children at scale.”

The production of Under the Influence started last August after years of development work. It was made with support from NZ on Air and Screen Canterbury.

“We are very grateful for their support,’’ Maxwell says.