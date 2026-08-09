Faced with the need to replace a high-cost item at the Ashlley Rakahuri School, the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) committee tackled it with a big, ambitious plan.

The school is holding a nationwide lottery to raise funds for a new playground, with a new 2026 Ford Ranger XLT Double cab, 3.0D four-wheel-drive utility vehicle, worth up to $74,000 as first prize.

PTA chairwoman Emma Clifford said the old playground had served the school community for about 30 years, but had reached the point where it could no longer be safely used.

"Rather than patching it up, the school felt it was important to work towards creating a new playground that will meet the needs of current and future generations of students,” she said.

The goal is to build a modern, inclusive playground that provides a fun, engaging space where children of all ages and abilities can play, learn and connect.

Accessibility will be a key priority to ensure children with mobility challenges can play alongside others.

“We would love to include a variety of climbing equipment, slides, sensory and nature play elements, imaginative play spaces and shaded areas that encourage active play, creativity and social interaction," Emma said.

The idea for the lottery came from a similar fundraiser held earlier this year to support the Mackenzie District’s Twizel Medical Centre, with a brand new Toyata Hilux SR5 utility vehicle the first prize.

One of the Ashley Rakahuri School’s PTA members had bought a ticket in it because she recognised it was a great cause.

“We all felt that our own cause, supporting our tamariki, was just as important," Emma said. “That inspired us to take a leap of faith and go for it."

The lottery is supported by the school leadership team and a group of dedicated volunteers.

"It has truly been a whole-community effort, with countless people generously giving their time and skills to make it happen," Emma said.

Team Hutchinson Ford, in Christchurch, is supplying the vehicle.

``They have been fantastic," Emma said.``One of their team members also has family within the school, and when we first reached out to them during the planning stages, they were more than happy to support the cause.

"Their support and enthusiasm for supporting our local school has played a significant role in making this fundraiser possible, and we truly value this."

The lottery closes on September 24 and is drawn on September 25. Tickets cost $40 each, with a limit of 5000 to be sold, and they can be purchased online at: www.lottery.ashleyrakahuri.school.nz.

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