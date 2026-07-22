Two well-known Kaiapoi artists, Christine Watton and Mark Larsen, have shared first prize in a special Kaiapoi-themed art competition held to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Corcoran French Kaiapoi Art Expo.

Both artists are long-time supporters of the exhibition and their success was a highlight of last weekend's two-day expo for Waimakariri Arts Trust chairwoman Jackie Watson.

``It was fantastic to see these two iconic artists, who contribute so much to the Kaiapoi arts community, share the award," she said.

``They are both former “People’s Choice" winners and their entries for this year’s Kaiapoi-themed art competition were both stunning, featuring historic aspects of the town."

Both artists said it was pleasing to receive recognition for their work in this way.

“It was a real humbling experience, to be fair," Mark said. “To share it with Christine was extra special. When Dan called out our names I just thought: `You beauty, both of us’."

Another highlight at this year’s expo was a display of previous “People’s Choice" award winners’ work, with 12 artists contributing artwork for it.

This year’s art expo, which was held upstairs at the Kaiapoi Club, featured 159 artists showcasing 985 artworks in the main exhibition with 19 schools taking part in the Pak`n Save School Art Expo.

“Kaiapoi was buzzing for the event which was hugely successful again with large numbers all weekend enjoying the artistic creations by our local artists and a very pleasing number of sales," Jackie said.

Many visitors also took the opportunity to enjoy the popular Blackwell’s Winter Festival which was held last Saturday in the Blackwell’s Department Store car park next door to the Kaiapoi Club.

It was a family fun-day-out with live music throughout the day from Gina and Josh Keating, and others including Latin guitarist Santiago later in the day.

Free “Have A Go" workshops for the children from the Serendipity Circus team, the opportunity to climb on board the Kaiapoi Volunteer Fire Brigade’s big red fire engine, a Waimakariri Library pop-up activities tent for children, balloon twisting and face painting also proved popular options throughout the day, as did the large selection of food trucks selling delicious street food and craft stalls.