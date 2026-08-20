Marlborough’s iconic food and wine festival has been put on hold indefinitely, it has been revealed.

The much-loved Marlborough Wine & Food Festival has been shelved after 41 years amid investment concerns.

Wine Marlborough General Manager Marcus Pickens says the decision follows a “number of difficult but necessary discussions”.

“It was a hard decision, particularly given the festival’s long history and the special place it holds for our industry and the many people who look forward to it each year,” he says.

The annual Marlborough Wine & Food Festival was launched by pioneering winegrowers in 1985, when Marlborough had just four wine companies.

The festival ran uninterrupted for 36 years, 33 of them at Brancott Vineyard, until Covid-19 forced its cancellation in 2021 and 2022, to protect the community and winery staff. It returned in 2023, moving to a new location at Renwick Domain when Brancott Vineyard was no longer available.

Marcus says events are facing an incredibly challenging time across the country and the huge investment needed to run it was no longer the best fit with Wine Marlborough’s wider responsibilities.

“After careful consideration, it became clear that the substantial investment required to deliver the event in its current format is no longer the best fit with the organisation’s wider responsibilities.

“As a small member-focused organisation working in the best interests of Marlborough’s wine companies and grape growers, we have a responsibility to consider how we best use our time, energy and investment.”

Marlborough Wine & Food Festival moved to Renwick Domain after its previous location at Brancott Estate became unavailable. Photo: Richard Briggs

Wine Marlborough will continue to focus on initiatives to help the wine industry thrive, including supporting Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand 2027, a major international conference that will bring industry, trade and media from around the world to Marlborough in February.

“More than 80 per cent of Marlborough wine is exported beyond New Zealand, so maintaining and strengthening our international reputation is an important part of that work,” Marcus says.

He acknowledged the hard work involved to maintain the festival. He added the recent support of Marlborough District Council Commercial Events Fund and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Regional Events Promotion Fund, helped deliver the event.

Wine Marlborough Board Chair Tracy Johnston says the decision was not taken lightly.

“We recognise the important role the Marlborough Wine & Food Festival has played in bringing people together and its legacy is important to our industry.

“However, it is our responsibility to act in the best interests of our members and ensure Marlborough continues to be recognised as the home of the world’s most distinctive and valued Sauvignon Blanc,” she says.

Marcus says Wine Marlborough were proud of the successful event and were grateful to the people, businesses and community groups who helped make it possible.

“…our region has become synonymous with unique and extraordinary wines, and our festival has been a much-loved annual celebration," Marcus says.

“It has evolved with the wine industry and played an important role in celebrating Marlborough’s wine story.”

The 2027 Marlborough Wine & Food Festival had been scheduled for Saturday 13 February.