Just how many children can be crammed into a Mini car was the Daffodil Day challenge for children attending Loburn School last week.

Local Mini enthusiast Doug Moody kindly loaned the school a 1980 model of the iconic Austin Mini for them to use last Friday as part of their Daffodil Day awareness programme.

Southern Cancer Society of New Zealand community coordinator Tiffany Wafer says the idea came from a bit of friendly rivalry with another branch of the society.

"In Invercargill they crammed a good number of people into a Ford Ranger, so I thought why not try it here?"

Full . . .Southern Cancer Society of New Zealand community coordinator Tiffany Wafer snaps a record of just how many children can be fitted into an Austin Mini car.Photo: File John Cosgrove

"We receive a lot of support from Loburn School and its principal Stuart Priddy, so I asked him if it was possible to try it there."

"The school thought it would be a lot of fun, so on the first attempt with older children we had 16 of them fit in to the car. We got them all out safely and then tried it with younger children, and we reached a total of 20 in the car. Everyone had a lot of fun and the children enjoyed it."