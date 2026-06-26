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John Cosgrove
john.cosgrove@odt.co.nz

Latest

CanterburyJune 26

Calls to fix road safety issues on Lineside Rd

Road safety Waimakariri's Lineside Rd (SH71) is again in the spotlight as residents and local officials look for viable options to improve its safety record.
Calls to fix road safety issues on Lineside Rd
Calls to fix road safety issues on Lineside Rd
North CanterburyJune 18

Hen judged best bird at North Canterbury show

Heather McCormick’s Coronation Sussex hen has been judged the best bird in show at the North Canterbury Poultry and Pigeon Club’s 127th annual winter show.
Hen judged best bird at North Canterbury show
Hen judged best bird at North Canterbury show
DunedinJune 17

Black beauty bags best bird

Showing off her 9-month-old black Araucana is Stefanie Kalmakoff, of Dunedin.
Black beauty bags best bird
Black beauty bags best bird
North CanterburyJune 11

Rest home resident's 'ride-on scooter fully loaded' with PJs for kids in need

When Canterbury retirement village resident Jan Marshall watched a TV news story about Dame Valerie Adams and her 'Jammie Army', she decided to start her own pyjama charity drive to help children in her town.
Rest home resident's 'ride-on scooter fully loaded' with PJs for kids in need
Rest home resident's 'ride-on scooter fully loaded' with PJs for kids in need
North CanterburyJune 10

Canterbury Paralympian still going the distance

For the second year in a row, Rangiora Paralympian Evan Clulee exceeded his goals in the nationwide Heart Foundation MyMarathon fundraiser.
Canterbury Paralympian still going the distance
Canterbury Paralympian still going the distance
North CanterburyJune 2

Strong opposition to golf course sale

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said the district council will investigate seeking partners from the golfing world and community to help buy the Pegasus golf course back from a Christchurch-based housing developer.
Strong opposition to golf course sale
Strong opposition to golf course sale
North CanterburyMay 27

Cameron aims high on the ice

The physicality and strategy of a fast-paced ice hockey game is what keeps Cantabrian Cameron Tobin enthused with the sport, as she aims to make the national under-18 team later this year.
Cameron aims high on the ice
Cameron aims high on the ice
North CanterburyMay 25

Pupils collaborate to create school's new mural

A North Canterbury school has unveiled its giant new mural.
Pupils collaborate to create school's new mural
Pupils collaborate to create school's new mural
North CanterburyMay 22

Golf course ponds run dry

Ponds and creeks started to dry up at the Pegasus golf course this week, causing more stress for residents already upset about the property being sold and potentially carved up for housing.
Golf course ponds run dry
Golf course ponds run dry
North CanterburyMay 21

Residents to air their concerns at meeting over Pegasus golf course sale

Many North Canterbury residents are still reeling after hearing the Pegasus golf course has been sold to a Christchurch-based property developer which aims to cut it up for housing.
Residents to air their concerns at meeting over Pegasus golf course sale
Residents to air their concerns at meeting over Pegasus golf course sale