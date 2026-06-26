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John Cosgrove
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Latest
Canterbury
June 26
Calls to fix road safety issues on Lineside Rd
Road safety Waimakariri's Lineside Rd (SH71) is again in the spotlight as residents and local officials look for viable options to improve its safety record.
North Canterbury
June 18
Hen judged best bird at North Canterbury show
Heather McCormick’s Coronation Sussex hen has been judged the best bird in show at the North Canterbury Poultry and Pigeon Club’s 127th annual winter show.
Dunedin
June 17
Black beauty bags best bird
Showing off her 9-month-old black Araucana is Stefanie Kalmakoff, of Dunedin.
North Canterbury
June 11
Rest home resident's 'ride-on scooter fully loaded' with PJs for kids in need
When Canterbury retirement village resident Jan Marshall watched a TV news story about Dame Valerie Adams and her 'Jammie Army', she decided to start her own pyjama charity drive to help children in her town.
North Canterbury
June 10
Canterbury Paralympian still going the distance
For the second year in a row, Rangiora Paralympian Evan Clulee exceeded his goals in the nationwide Heart Foundation MyMarathon fundraiser.
North Canterbury
June 2
Strong opposition to golf course sale
Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said the district council will investigate seeking partners from the golfing world and community to help buy the Pegasus golf course back from a Christchurch-based housing developer.
North Canterbury
May 27
Cameron aims high on the ice
The physicality and strategy of a fast-paced ice hockey game is what keeps Cantabrian Cameron Tobin enthused with the sport, as she aims to make the national under-18 team later this year.
North Canterbury
May 25
Pupils collaborate to create school's new mural
A North Canterbury school has unveiled its giant new mural.
North Canterbury
May 22
Golf course ponds run dry
Ponds and creeks started to dry up at the Pegasus golf course this week, causing more stress for residents already upset about the property being sold and potentially carved up for housing.
North Canterbury
May 21
Residents to air their concerns at meeting over Pegasus golf course sale
Many North Canterbury residents are still reeling after hearing the Pegasus golf course has been sold to a Christchurch-based property developer which aims to cut it up for housing.
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