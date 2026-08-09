Leithfield will be one of five departure points for the Daffodil Rally for Cancer on Sunday, August 23, depending on the weather.

Organiser Colin Hey from the Vintage Car Club of Canterbury (VCC), says based on previous years he’s hoping dozens of vintage and classic cars from Amberley and the Hurunui District will assembled at the Better Half Cafe on Ashworths Beach Road, Leithfield, for a 10am start.

"They will be joining cars from four other start locations on a fun series of short and long runs around Christchurch and North Canterbury, before they all assemble at the VCC grounds, McLeans Road at 12 noon for a get-together and display.

"It’s the Vintage Car Clubs national day and all across the country thousands of vehicles will be on the road or on display, to raise money for local Cancer Societies.

"Hopefully this year at McLeans Island we will have between 500 and 600 cars on display, and as we are partnered with Ford this year we are hoping to have many different varieties of Fords on display.”

Amberley Ford owners and VCC members Lynn and Bob Hey, will be driving their 2010 Ford XR50 on the day.

"We were originally going to drive our old Wolseley 1500 classic in the rally but an unfortunate accident a couple of weeks ago has meant we will now be in one of our Fords,” says Lynn.

"We’ve been part of it for many years now and it’s always a lot of fun meeting up with friends and fellow like-minded owners.”

Lynn says there were over 50 cars from Amberley and the Hurunui District at last years Cancer run.

"It was great to see everyone bring their cars along to support the fund raising for the Cancer Society. I hope that the weather will be okay for this years run,” she says.

The Amberley leg departs between 10am and 10.30am from the Better Half Cafe.