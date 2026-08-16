Age Concern Canterbury has received a positive response to their recent online appeal for more Volunteer Visitors.

Chief Executive Greta Bond says she was very pleased to receive such a good response from the communities in North Canterbury.

“As a direct result, we have bought on board three volunteers in Rangiora and Amberley who otherwise would not have heard of us.”

“These three will join the 30 volunteer visitors already based in the North Canterbury region. They are part of a network of over 400 volunteers across Canterbury, and we are always looking for more as our referrals are always growing."

Ms Bond says that, as an organisation, Age Concern Canterbury could not do a quarter of what they do for older people across the region without the support of the many wonderful volunteers.

Unfortunately, a troubling trend is emerging across New Zealand.

A growing number of older individuals in communities are experiencing loneliness and isolation, often receiving very few or no regular visitors.

Age Concern Canterbury’s visiting service is geared towards helping to reduce this loneliness by providing friendship and companionship through a volunteer visitor, someone who comes on regular visits for about one hour a week.

They share interests and activities with the older person they are visiting and support them where possible to make other community connections.

They are not there undertake personal care, housework, handle medications or finances, or regular shopping runs.

To help older people living on their own, the visiting service is made up of caring, understanding people who are keen to spend time with others.

To be a recipient of a visit from the service, Age Concern Canterbury asks that people are over 65, at risk of social isolation due to having no or very few regular visitors, be willing to be referred and be able to contribute to a mutually beneficial relationship.

Once a connection is made, Age Concern Canterbury will dispatch a visiting service coordinator to the person's home to find out more about them and what their interests are.

They will then try to match people with a carefully chosen, trained volunteer who will schedule a visit once a week.

The coordinator will stay in touch to make sure both are enjoying the visits.

Volunteers keen to join the service as a volunteer visitor, or anyone seeking more information about the visitor service, can contact Age Concern Canterbury at 03 3660903, or freephone 0800803344 or visit www.ageconcerncan.org.nz