Kaiapoi’s long-serving veterinarians, Barbara and Murray Pringle, have been awarded the top business award at the annual New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA) awards.

It comes as the couple's practice, Marshall & Pringle PetMed clinic, now managed by their daughter Donna, celebrates its 40th anniversary.

They received the Veterinary Business Excellence Award at a function in Auckland.

NZVA President Dr Robert Mills MNZM said the couple have demonstrated outstanding business excellence, leadership and service to their community.

“Barbara and Murray’s practice has been consistently ahead of its time, embracing new technology, supporting referral collaboration, and investing in staff development long before it became industry norm.”

Marshall & Pringle PetMed began in the early 1980s, and the couple built a progressive practice grounded in professionalism, innovation, and high-quality client care, while fostering a strong culture of teamwork and wellbeing.

As well as adopting one of New Zealand’s earliest automated X-ray processing systems, the couple helped establish the Christchurch After Hours Veterinary Clinic in the early 1990s, providing 24-hour care and transforming lives for veterinarians.

“Their commitment to staff wellbeing has seen team members stay for decades, supported by funded health insurance, flexible working and professional development.”

Dr Mills said their leadership has been most evident during times of crisis.

“Following the Christchurch earthquakes, Kaiapoi had a dramatic drop in its population numbers, with the practice sustaining significant financial loss.

“Yet Murray and Barb kept every staff member employed. Their calm resilience alleviated anxiety and protected livelihoods during an uncertain time.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, they developed comprehensive safety and operational plans to protect staff and their families. These plans were shared widely through other clinics and networks.

“Murray and his stepson also designed and 3D-printed hundreds of PPE face visors when supplies were unavailable.

“These examples go alongside hundreds of others, from caring for sled dog teams in Antarctica to making appearances on the TV show ‘What Now’ to share the love of animals with kids.”

“Their entrepreneurial vision and commitment to excellence have made a positive and lasting contribution to our profession, and, most crucially, they have always placed people first. Their legacy is a thriving, respected veterinary business that reflects positively on the profession across New Zealand.”