An evening for Rangiora’s disability community

A special night out for parents, caregivers and disability champions to connect with others and be inspired by guest speaker Jeremy Faumuina, a renowned community leader and Special Olympics Basketball coach. Jeremy will share his journey and insights into supporting modified sports and families living with disabilities at a free meeting from 7pm to 8.30pm at the Rangiora Town Hall on Thursday, August 20. Register through events.humanitix.com.

Down by The River-Kaiapoi Music show

Australian music is the theme for this year’s annual Down by The River-Kaiapoi Music show, ``Oi Oi Oi- a night among the gumtrees with the Gladstones”. “The band will perform with a refreshed line-up, including Tony Moon on didgeridoo, serving up the Australian Songbook throughout the decades," says one of the organisers, Nigel Cook.

``From outback bush ballads by the likes of Banjo Patterson and Slim Dusty through to consummate rock anthems of Cold Chisel & AC/DC. Love them or hate them, you will know them all," he says.

Go along, sing and dance. The show will also include stories, classic bush poetry and a few surprises.

It will be held at the Ohoka Community Hall, at 475 Mill Road, Ohoka, starting at 7.30-pm, and finishing at 10pm. Tickets cost $30 per person and can be booked by texting Nigel at: 027 404 7712 to save a seat.