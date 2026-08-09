Kaiapoi North School teacher Hamish Dale knew all the years of hard work and study had paid off when he stepped out onto the court in Glasgow, to become New Zealand’s first 3×3 basketball referee to officiate at a Commonwealth Games.

“It was a very emotional moment for me there, standing on the court in front of thousands of very vocal home town supporters in the Scotland versus Guyana game which was the first of the tournament.

“I knew it would be hard and I was probably a bit stiff for the first couple of minutes, but I knew I had a job to do and I wanted to do the best job I could refereeing this very fast paced game which I love so much.

"So I put my head down and got on with it,” he says.

The 27 year old teacher made New Zealand basketball history that day, but he says all he focussed on then was doing the best job as he had many more matches to go before the end of the games.

"I refereed 18 matches over the six days including the semis and final.

"The games are short 10 minutes two half games, and they are very physical and fast so you have to be fit to stay up with the play.

"It was an open competition with 12 countries taking part, and due to the condensing of the Commonwealth Games by the organisers, it was the only basketball played, so we had thousands of very vocal spectators filling the hall every day.

"I do admit to being a bit emotional on that first day as it had been a long road since I had earned my refereeing licence back in 2023 in China.

"But the Commonwealth games is such an amazing event and the organisers and locals in Glasgow were so friendly and supportive.”

Hamish says It was “pretty surreal’’ sitting watching the opening ceremony from the stands in the the OVO Hydro indoor arena.

"I was so proud of being there supporting the sport.”

History making . . . Kaiapoi North School teacher Hamish Dale, was the first kiwi to referee at 3x3 Basketball matches at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Photo: Supplied

He says the students in his Year 5 and 6 classes back at Kaiapoi North School and their parents kept him going with their continuous messages of support.

"They watched all the games I was refereeing and supported me. I haven’t even seen most of the games yet as I was so busy.”

Hamish says he stayed in the referees designated hotel for the length of the tournament and it was a wonderful experience because he got to chat with fellow referees from many different codes and countries.

Once his part of the games were over, it was straight back to Kaiapoi and when he landed last Saturday evening in Christchurch he had to dump his bags at home then rush out to support the North Canterbury Under-15 team he coaches, who were playing in a play off match.

He was welcomed back to Kaiapoi North School on Monday morning to a surprise haka and Waiata by the students.