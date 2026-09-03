SUBSCRIBERNorth CanterburyNational Poetry Day celebrated on Rangiora with launch of poetry journalBook launch… Oxford poet Doc Drumheller, the editor and publisher of Fuego, far left, with other poets whose work was published in the latest edition of the World Congress of Poets Literary Journal, during its volume 4 launch at Rangiora Town Hall Cinemas on National Poetry Day last Friday. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPPShelley ToppThursday, September 3, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO