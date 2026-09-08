The pilot of a light aircraft has died following a crash in rural North Canterbury.

Police said they were called to the scene near a Waimakariri aerodrome near Eyrewell about 5.20pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dan Overend said the pilot of the helicopter, the sole occupant, died at the scene.

"Police are supporting the deceased's family and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”

The scene has been secured overnight and recovery and examination work will continue tomorrow.

The Civil Aviation Authority has been notified and will attend as part of its investigation.

A witness told Stuff she saw the aircraft, described as a “home-built helicopter”, fall from the sky.

She had seen the man flying in the area regularly over the past few weeks.