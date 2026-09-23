A drone appears to have been used to gather evidence in a Canterbury council’s long-running legal battle with a car wrecking business.

A source has told Selwyn Times the council used a drone in recent weeks to monitor Giltrap Spares Ltd on Curries Rd in Springston South.

But Selwyn District Council executive director of building, planning and regulatory services Robert Love would not confirm or deny whether a drone had been used.

“Our regulatory team use a range of monitoring tools where appropriate to assist with ensuring compliance with the district’s rules and regulations.

“This may include drone imagery, where lawful and appropriate. In this case, any monitoring forms part of our compliance assessment,” he said.

The council was granted an enforcement order by the Environment Court on September 1 last year, requiring Giltrap Spares owners Lawton and Elizabeth Giltrap to clean up the property.

The court found the business was in breach of the District Plan because it was operating as an industrial activity in an area zoned rural, where such an activity is not permitted.

The enforcement order required the Giltraps to cease operating and prepare a removal plan within 40 working days, outlining how the vehicles would be removed from the property.

Once the plan was approved, they had a further 60 working days to remove the vehicles.

Love said the council had approved the plan but would not say when.

The enforcement order followed two abatement notices that failed to secure compliance.

The first was issued in April 2023, two years after a complaint about the property was made to the council.

The​ Curries​ Rd​ property in South Springston.​ Photo: Geoff Sloan

Love said the council was monitoring compliance with the enforcement order.

“Council is taking legal advice. No decisions have been made regarding any further legal action at this time,” he said.

Love stood by his previous statement to Selwyn Times last month that “good progress” was being made.

“Progress has been made, and more is still required for full compliance. For legal and procedural reasons, council is limited in the information it can provide while those processes remain under way,” he said.

The Giltraps told Selwyn Times in a brief phone call they were working with the council.

“We are working on it. We are working through it with the council,” Elizabeth said.

They also criticised Selwyn Times for its continued coverage of the compliance battle.

“It’s pretty unnecessary; it’s not a big thing,” she said.

The Giltraps did not respond to questions regarding the council’s use of a drone.