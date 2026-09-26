Expressions of interest are being sought for a commercial park across the road from a Canterbury Pak’nSave, which could eventually provide space for up to 35 businesses.

However, the proposal in Rolleston has raised concerns about adding more commercial land in an established residential area.

Te Ara Commercial Park is still in its early stages, with the project’s board yet to decide whether it will proceed.

“Our board hasn’t even decided if it will go ahead. At the moment, we are just trying to figure out if there is any demand for this,” a Te Ara spokesperson said.

The board is due to decide on the project’s viability by the end of October.

If there is sufficient interest, the project would still require a plan change to rezone the land from residential to commercial, which would likely involve public consultation.

Nearby resident Alan Haylock, who opposed the Pak’nSave development across the road from the proposed Te Ara, said the prospect of more commercial development was one of residents’ concerns when the supermarket received resource consent in 2022.

A decision on the viability of the project is due to be made at the end of next month. Photo: Daniel Alvey.

Pak’nSave has since been joined by Mitre 10, although construction has yet to start.

“It was our concern it would open the floodgates, and it looks like it has,” Haylock said.

The Te Ara spokesperson said the proposed businesses would be primarily small businesses and offices rather than large retail operations.

“We’re thinking vets, lawyers, accountants, that sort of thing.”

He said strict covenants would be in place to minimise the impact on nearby residents and protect the development’s quality, appearance and value.

The covenants would set standards for permitted uses, building materials and colours, signage, landscaping, screening, construction and site maintenance.

The project would also give businesses the opportunity to own their own premises rather than lease commercial space, he said.