The speed limit on a 2.64km stretch of State Highway 1 near Rolleston will be lowered from 100km/h to 80km/h as part of a raft of changes to roads across Canterbury.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said following consultation earlier this year, it has approved seven targeted speed limit changes on Canterbury state highways.

An NZTA spokesperson said the changes are related to road improvements, changing land use and road environment, and where there are significant safety concerns.

The approved changes are:

SH1 Amberley south : 80km/h → 60km/h (0.90km)

: 80km/h → 60km/h (0.90km) SH1 Rolleston south : 100km/h → 80km/h (2.64km)

: 100km/h → 80km/h (2.64km) SH73 Sheffield : 70km/h → 50km/h (1.25km)

: 70km/h → 50km/h (1.25km) SH73 Kirwee : 70km/h → 50km/h (0.92km)

: 70km/h → 50km/h (0.92km) SH75 Halswell north : 60km/h → 50km/h (0.87km)

: 60km/h → 50km/h (0.87km) SH1 Temuka north : 70km/h → 50km/h (0.80km)

: 70km/h → 50km/h (0.80km) SH1 Temuka south: 80km/h → 60km/h (2.24km)

The proposals went through public consultation between January 22 and March 6 as part of a group of speed limit reviews in Canterbury, West Coast and Southland at selected locations.

“Common themes raised during consultation included safety and access at intersections and side roads, increased local activity and growth and a preference for consistent speed limits along connected routes,” the NZTA spokesperson said.

Community feedback helped shape final decisions, the spokesperson said.

“In Temuka, the approved speed limit changes were extended to include key intersections north of town and the narrow Opihi River Bridge south of town, following consideration of submissions, alongside technical assessments.

“Approved speed limits will become legally enforceable once signs are installed and uncovered. Installation is expected between late 2026 and early 2027. Until then, current speed limits remain in place.

“As implementation timeframes become clearer, we'll update our website with the latest information and advertise upcoming changes in local communities. Once an exact implementation date is confirmed, we'll notify subscribers.

"As always, watch for roadside signs and adjust your speed accordingly.”