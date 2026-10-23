Police will be out in force targeting speeding drivers in a Canterbury district for the next six weeks.

The joint initiative from police, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) and Selwyn District Council is part of the Better Together road safety campaign.

Canterbury road policing manager Inspector Vicki Walker said everyone should expect police to enforce anytime, anywhere on our roads.

“There’s no excuse for speeding. If you’re driving above the speed limit, expect the appropriate enforcement action to be undertaken. It’s not worth putting yourself and others at risk of death or serious injury,” she said.

During the rest of October and November, people will be reminded through advertising and education of the consequences of speeding; this will be supported by police enforcement activities.

From Wednesday, the speed limit through Sheffield and Kirwee on State Highway 73 will drop from 70km/h to 50km/h Photo: Daniel Alvey

District council infrastructure and property executive director Tim Mason said the speed limit is a maximum, not a target.

“Even when it is not the cause, the speed people are travelling at can determine whether those involved are killed, seriously injured or able to walk away,” he said.

“When people choose to speed, they’re putting not only themselves, but their passengers and other people on the road at risk,” he said.

On Wednesday, the speed limits through Sheffield and Kirwee are set to drop from 70km/h to 50km/h.

-Allied Media