A tyre fire in the Selwyn district which billowed thick black smoke that could be seen from as far away as Christchurch on Thursday is believed to have started from an “escaped burn-off”.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the large blaze on farmland off Old South Rd in Dunsandel at 12.36pm.

Large plumes of black smoke could be seen as far north as Christchurch.

Smoke from the tyre fire in Dunsandel. Photo: Daniel Alvey

Several fire trucks remained at the scene until the blaze had been contained on Thursday night.

A Fenz spokesperson said they believed an “escaped burn-off had spread into a 15 metre by 15 metre pile of silage and tyres”.

Seven crews from the Dunsandel, Burnham Camp, Rakaia, Rolleston and Southbridge brigades battled the fire.

The tyre fire on Old South Rd in Dunsandel. Photo: Daniel Alvey

At about 5.30pm the blaze had covered about 225m².

“We urge people to check the weather and fire risk before lighting a fire, monitor the fire closely, and don’t leave it to smoulder unattended. Make sure it is fully extinguished,” the Fenz spokesperson said.

A nearby dairy farmer said on Thursday afternoon the smoke from the fire was “super, super thick”. She thought it had likely spread to an old stack of tyres in the area.

Fenz also warned people on Thursday to close all their windows and doors if you are downwind of the fire.

-Allied Media