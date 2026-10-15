The South Canterbury Art Society dates back to 1895, when it was established with the aims of promoting the study, practice and enjoyment of arts, helping artists sell their work, and when funds allowed establishing an art library and gallery in Timaru.

Today it describes as an organisation “run by artists, for artists”. While the art world has changed enormously since 1895, the fundamental purpose of the society remains much the same; to encourage people to create, appreciate and enjoy art.

The society holds regular exhibitions and workshops as well as its major annual exhibition and awards. This year the South Canterbury Art Society Annual Exhibition and Art Awards, presented by D.C Turnbull & Co Ltd, will run from October 17 to November 15 at the Aigantighe Art Gallery.

The society also recognises the important support of the Timaru District Council and the Aigantighe Gallery. Being able to present a professionally curated exhibition in a gallery such as the Aigantighe elevates the experience for both the artist and the viewer.

For artists, an exhibition such as the annual art awards is about more than winning a prize. It is about the people who have picked up a brush, pencil or other creative tool and decided to make something. It is about the artists who have trained and near-perfected their work.

It is an opportunity to put a piece of work in a gallery or have it seen by the public, to meet other artists and to receive recognition for the time, thought and creativity that goes into making art and to have their work judged alongside their peers.

For new artists, it can be the encouragement they need to continue developing their practice. And for the public, it is simply a chance to enjoy art, perhaps discover a new favourite artist, and experience the breadth of creative talent within our region.