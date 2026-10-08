The sports fishing season’s open day on October 1 lured plenty of anglers to the water.

Central South Island Fish and Game Council senior officer Rhys Adams said waterway conditions were ideal for the first day of the sports fishing season.

“After a drizzly start to the day the weather cleared to pleasant conditions with light winds and mild temperatures,” he said.

The Ōpihi River catchment along with the Rangitata, Orari and Pareora rivers “offered great water levels”.

“The Waitaki, however, was a bit high for shoreline access.

“However, jet boating anglers made the most of opening day on the river.”

He said that in the Waitaki River Catchment there were about 30 jet boats on the river.

“Fortunately Bell’s and Borton’s ponds offered calm waters in park-like setting — ideal for taking the kids fishing for the school holidays.”

Making the most of the school holidays, Kian Kurze, left, 11, from Maheno and Gabriel Blakemore, 11, from Glenavy spent the morning at Bells Pond near the Waitaki River. Photo: Supplied

He said most anglers checked on by rangers in the area had hooked a fish during the day, with rangers observing some great catches of 1kg-1.5kg brown and rainbow trout.

With the season opening on a weekday in the school holidays, he said anglers out and about were a mix of school children, retirees and dedicated anglers taking leave from work to enjoy the day.

Fish and Game rangers were active throughout the region on the day, checking on waterway and fish conditions and the compliance of anglers with sports fishing licensing and regulations.

“Sixty-six compliant anglers were checked by rangers across the Waitaki, Pareora, Ōpihi and Ōrāri Catchments.”

One angler was found in breach of the sports fishing regulations, using more than one rod.

Mr Adams said Lake Opuha was always a top spot to fish on opening day, and that proved to be the case again with most anglers catching 1kg-1.3kg brown or rainbow trout.

About 80 anglers fished the lake from boat and shore through the day.

“There were a scattering of anglers throughout the Ōpihi River and its tributaries such as the Tengawai Te-ana-a Wai (Tengawai) and Temuka rivers with most common access points occupied.”

Ralph De Clifford of Geraldine fished the Temuka River for the first time on opening day. New to the region, he scouted out the river before opening and returned to a pool he had spotted trout in. Photo: Supplied

The fishing season for local fisheries, like Ōpihi River and Lake Opuha remains open until April 30.

Many high-country rivers and lakes remained closed until their opening day on the first Saturday in November.

This included Lake Alexandrina/Takamana and the Hakataramea River.

Anglers are reminded to purchase a fishing licence and review the 2026/27 regulations guide to ensure they are fishing legally.

Fishing licences can be purchased online at the Fish and Game website or in-store from local licence agents. — Allied Media