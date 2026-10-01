Juliana Sargeant competes on her quarter horse Siesta. Photo: Supplied

Riders around South Canterbury are preparing to saddle up ahead of the opening rounds of the Mackenzie Buckle Series this weekend.

Held behind the Silverstream Hotel at the purpose-built Kimbell Arena, the series gives riders of all skill levels and ages the opportunity to compete in equine events like barrel racing, pole bending, machine team roping and breakaway roping.

Now in its fourth year, the series gets under way on Saturday at 10am followed by the second round on Sunday at 9am.

Local competitor Juliana Sargeant said she got involved with the series as a way to complete a goal she set for herself after a tough battle with cancer.

“I'd always ridden, and I've always had horses my whole life.

“Starting at pony club, eventing, show jumping, endurance, showing, basically all the horsey stuff you can do I’d given it a shot.

"At 40-years-old I was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer, so my whole world had changed and my life was revolved around chemo, radiation and years of lifesaving surgeries, mostly away from home.

"I had to adapt to the new limits of my body and what I could do but I set a goal, which was to one day ride a foal that I had bred myself.

The horse’s name was Kea, she was 6 years old when Mrs Sargeant had to break her and ride with her.

The Mackenzie Buckle Series is held at the purpose-built Kimbell Arena. Photo: Supplied

After seeing the Mackenzie Buckle series on Facebook, she went along to check it out, she said.

“I sort of watched in awe of all the first division riders and learnt from watching them and the tips that they offered on the day just to help out new people.

“That started my path to switch to Western riding, which I'd never done.

“It was just a really friendly and welcoming atmosphere especially going along, not knowing anyone and not having any background in that since I rode in English style.

"The club does welcome both English and western riders though, which is quite unique.”

Mrs Sargeant now competes on her quarter horse Siesta and was crowned All-Round Champion at the series last year.

“I won all four events and that was like a dream.

“Back when I had all this other stuff going on with my health, it was something I could only have imagined.

“It’s pretty epic and hopefully my story might inspire some more riders just to give it a go.

“Anyone can start from anywhere.”

Juliana Sargeant was crowned All-Round Champion at last year's Mackenzie Buckle Series. Photo: Jamie-Lee Sadler Photography

The series was a great way for riders to get involved at more of an entry level, she said.

"All the information is available on the Mackenzie Buckle Series Facebook page and there is a drop form on there that people can fill out if they want to enter or they can come along as a spectator for free and watch all the action.

"We've had competitors as far as Hanmer Springs and Central Otago that are coming down.”

"The series is seven events in total and is run over three weekends.

“The first weekend in November is the next one and then the last three events will be early next year.”

connor.haley@alliedmedia.co.nz