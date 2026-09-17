A $2 million fundraiser to create a high quality heritage exhibition at the new Te Kura Marumaru South Canterbury Museum has ticked over the 75% mark thanks to a significant grant from a South Canterbury trust.

Last week, the South Canterbury Museum Development Trust announced that it had received an $80,000 grant from Ahu Community Trust (formerly the Community Trust of Mid and South Canterbury) to go towards its exhibition development project.

South Canterbury Museum director Philip Howe said he was delighted to have received financial support from Ahu.

“[The exhibition] will feature hundreds of local specimens and artefacts that tell a wide range of local stories going all the way back to the geological past.

“The museum team are currently working hard with a range of external collaborators to make sure that this will be a highly engaging and educational experience for locals and visitors to the region.”

Speaking to The Courier last month, Mr Howe said staff were in the process of packing up exhibitions at the current Perth St location with the expectation of fully closing at Labour Weekend to prepare for the shift to Te Kura Marumaru.

“We’ll be closed for six months while we are busy packing up the downstairs exhibits and getting organised.

“We should start getting limited access to the new building towards the very end of this year and then full access in January, February next year and then we just go for broke because we’d really like to open in April next year.’’

The new museum building on Barnard St is under construction as part of the combined $47m Theatre Royal redevelopment, laneway and museum project.

Ahu chairwoman Di Hay said the trust was thrilled to be a key supporter of the project.

“It’s an exciting time ahead as the new development progresses for Te Kura Marumaru South Canterbury Museum.

“The new facility that houses the stories of our region will be a great delight and inspiration to young and old.

“Over the past year we’ve been updating the focus for our granting and looking carefully at funding projects that make a difference to our communities and are directed at areas of greatest need.

“It’s important to Ahu that among the projects we support are those that reduce isolation, create opportunities for connection and help our communities flourish and we believe that Te Kura Marumaru will do all these things”.

South Canterbury Museum Development Trust chairman John Simpson said the trust was especially grateful to have received the significant grant.

“This now brings us to a total of $1.5m — 75% of our target figure.

“The trust will continue to actively fundraise to bring the exhibition fit out to completion, with all donations over $5 receiving a charitable receipt that can be used for tax purposes.

connor.haley@alliedmedia.co.nz