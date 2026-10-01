Inspector Matt Scoles has been appointed as the Aoraki area commander. Photo: Supplied

Inspector Matt Scoles has been appointed as the new Aoraki area commander.

Born and raised in Dunedin, Insp Scoles began his policing career in 1996.

In his 30 years of service to New Zealand Police, he has held various roles including the youth and community services manager in Dunedin.

More recently he has relieved in area and district commander roles in the South.

Insp Scoles officially started in the role on Monday.

In a statement, Canterbury district commander Superintendent Tony Hill said Insp Scoles was a fantastic addition to Canterbury Police.

“I look forward to him getting underway and building connections with our Aoraki community.”

He also wished to thank Insp Vicki Walker for “her leadership and commitment over the past almost four years in the Aoraki area commander role”.

Insp Walker left the role to take up a new position as the Canterbury district’s road policing manager. — Allied Media