A popular Geraldine destination is on the market.

Mundell’s Multi Hub, which consists of a purpose-built cafe, entertainment hub and Geraldine’s tourism information centre, is for sale.

In a statement, investment sales broker Mike Lough of Colliers Christchurch said the property was a tourist hub.

Buses dropped visitors at the door, the information centre drew travellers seeking knowledge of activities, attractions, accommodation and transport, while Timaru companies regularly travelled out for corporate days built around the simulators.

Multiple accessways, extensive yard space, ample car parking and onsite bus parking add to the asset’s functionality.

During the past two years, Mr Lough had transacted three motel sales in Geraldine, each drawing national buyers seeking to own an investment or business in the town.

“Our previous Geraldine sales have drawn really strong interest and genuine competition to own,” he said.

“It’s been an interesting journey watching the growth and interest in the area. People love Geraldine. I rarely meet anyone leaving. They’re either moving there or staying put.”

Mundells Multi Hub in Geraldine is located on the Christchurch-Queenstown route. Photo: Kanakana Photography

The building could continue as one substantial destination business or be configured as a multi-tenanted investment, with the cafe providing an additional income stream.

In the zoned town centre under the Proposed Timaru District Plan, the site offered scope beyond its current use.

“Importantly, the building and site could potentially lend themselves to a future larger-format retail, medical or service-based use, providing an additional layer of long-term investment appeal.”

After buying the property — with the cafe already trading — the current operator built up the entertainment side of the business, turning the venue into a destination in its own right.

Tourism numbers are climbing. Stats NZ reports 1.05 million overseas visitor arrivals at South Island airports in the June 2026 year, up from 881,300 the year before. The 1 million mark was first passed in the March 2026 year.

Venture Timaru figures show 222,000 tourists visited the district, including Geraldine, in August, spending around $4 million on food and beverages.

The property was for sale by deadline private treaty closing at 4pm on November 4, 2026 (unless sold prior). — Allied Media