Farmers have found a new way to grow support for Hospice South Canterbury.

The rural community is getting in behind Hospice South Canterbury this spring with a fundraising initiative to support the critical role that Hospice plays in the local community.

‘Raise a calf for Hospice’ enables dairy farmers to donate surplus beef calves, which are collected by Hospice volunteers who then deliver them to local beef farmers for finishing in two years’ time.

Founding committee member Rob McIlraith said the scheme started very small about five years ago.

“There were just three of us doing the collections of about 10 calves a year.

“Since then we have added more members to the organising team, and last year we collected and delivered 74 calves.”

Fellow committee member and Geraldine beef farmer Bruce McDougall said sheep, beef and dairy industries were in a sweet spot at present, with consistent pricing and favourable climatic conditions.

“This is flowing through to the returns we are generating from our cattle sales and also encouraging our farmers to donate to the scheme,” Mr McDougall said.

“We sold 15 cattle last year for an average price of $2600 and we have 33 due for sale this year.

“Most cattle are sold through the Temuka Saleyards, with all transport and selling fees provided free of charge.

“This generosity of our service providers and our donor farmers means that 100% of the value of our animals is delivered right here to Hospice South Canterbury.”

Fairlie dairy farmers Tina and Ryan O’Sullivan joined the scheme two years ago, donating two weaned calves each year.

Mrs O’Sullivan said the couple joined the scheme because Hospice did such incredible work in the local community and were very worthy of their support.

“We are happy to help out in this small way and combined with contributions from other farmers we can all make a big difference in people’s lives.”

Hospice South Canterbury general manager Symon Leggett said this financial year, Hospice needed to raise an additional $1.9 million above its government funding to continue providing services to the community.

“The Raise a Calf for Hospice programme is a wonderful example of a community coming together for a common purpose.

“The commitment and generosity of our farmers, volunteers, and rural businesses help ensure we can continue providing specialist palliative care and support to people and families across South Canterbury.”

There were many different ways farmers could become involved in the scheme, whether it was donating four-day-old calves for rearing or donating weaned calves, or becoming a grazing/finishing farmer, Mr McDougall said.

“We can tailor a package to suit every individual farmer.”

If you would like to assist in any way, please contact Kim Rogers at Hospice 027 284-4590 or visit hospicesc.org.nz — Allied Media