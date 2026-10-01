The top two development players in the South Canterbury Bowls Centre went head-to-head on September 19, delivering a dramatic final at the Kia Toa Club in the South Canterbury Development Singles.

A competitive field of 30 players took to the artificial greens at West End and Geraldine on Saturday, each aiming to win at least three of four games to qualify for post-section play.

By Sunday, just 11 bowlers remained to battle it out on Kia Toa’s grass green.

Following several tight early-round tussles, the region’s standout pair, defending champion Dean Satherley (Kia Toa) and West End’s Andrew Bell, rightfully earned their spots in the final.

The final opened as a tense contest, locked at 1-1 after two ends as both players sought to establish dominance.

The third end produced top-shelf bowls from both players.

In one end, all eight bowls were delivered within a metre of the jack.

Satherley eventually found his rhythm, outplaying Bell over the next four ends to open up an 8-1 cushion.

A pivotal moment came on the eighth end, where Satherley held four shots.

Bell pulled off a clutch final bowl to limit the damage to two, trailing 10-1.

That reprieve gave Bell a surge of confidence and displaying precision drawing, he cut the margin to 10-4.

The next four ends were evenly contested, bringing the score to 13-7 in Satherley’s favour.

Satherley then unleashed a series of stunning shots around the jack, leaving Bell without an answer as he surged to a commanding 20-7 lead.

Refusing to go down without a fight, Bell found his form once more.

Taking advantage of a couple of missed run shots by Satherley, Bell reeled off four consecutive winning ends to close the gap to 20-12.

On the next end, Bell held three shots, but a well-timed strike from Satherley killed the end.

Bell kept pushing, drawing to within 20-15 and holding shot on the jack.

However, Satherley sealed the match with a perfect final delivery to claim a 21-15 victory, becoming the first player to win the Peter Leonard Trophy in back-to-back years.

Satherley was dominant throughout the tournament, going undefeated across all eight matches.

Post-Section Results

Round 1: Dean Satherley (Kia Toa) 21 — 20 Dion Glennie (Waimate); Kevin Anngow (Kia Toa) 21 — 9 Kevin Stuart (Temuka); Anthony Holland (Temuka) 21 — 20 Neil Kingston (Geraldine).

Quarter-finals: Steve May (Kia Toa) 21 — 20 Rana Matenga (Kia Toa); Andrew Bell (West End) 21 — 9 Ross Gabities (West End); Dean Satherley 21 — 9 Andrew Cowan (Geraldine); Anthony Holland 21 — 17 Kevin Anngow.

Semi-finals: Andrew Bell 21 — 14 Steve May; Dean Satherley 21 — 15 Anthony Holland.

Final: Dean Satherley 21 — 15 Andrew Bell. — Richie Kerr