The New Zealand Defence Force Invictus Games Team has once again extended its thanks to the South Canterbury community ahead of the 2027 games.

Earlier this year, more than 50 South Canterbury organisations, businesses and individuals banded together to donate a dedicated wheelchair and kit trailer to help the team keep their specialised equipment safe and travel in style.

The Invictus Games brings together wounded, injured and ill current and former service personnel from around the world, using the power of sport to aid recovery, build confidence and foster lasting connections.

For the competitors involved, the donation was about much more than logistics.

Every wheelchair and piece of sporting equipment represents a recovery journey, personal determination, and the support of a wider community that believes in them.

In a statement NZDF Invictus Games team manager Maj Greg Josephs said the donation was already having a significant impact on the team’s ability to support its competitors and campaign to IG27.

“The generosity shown by the South Canterbury community means a great deal to our team. This trailer is not just a piece of equipment, it is a practical expression of support from people who recognise the commitment and resilience of New Zealand’s wounded, injured and ill service personnel.

“It is making a real difference to how we transport and care for the specialised wheelchairs and equipment our competitors rely on, while also providing much-needed storage between events and training activities.

“On behalf of the entire NZDF Invictus Games Team, thank you to everyone involved in making this donation possible. Your support will be felt every time our team comes together to train, compete and represent New Zealand.” — Allied Media