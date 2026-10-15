Diwali proved popular in Timaru, leaving organisers scrambling for seats.

While Diwali was traditionally celebrated on November 8, organisers had decided to celebrate a month early to accommodate everyone who might be busy during the festive month, spokeswoman Lata Kumar said.

The event, which was held on October 3, had 210 people walk through the doors.

Organisers had prepared food and seating for 200 people, however they quickly made room for last minute guests, Mrs Kumar said.

“You simply cannot send them away, because they are so nicely dressed.”

Guests were served a vegetarian meal and soft drinks.

She said there were lots of Indian sweets laid out on a table so when they entered they could help themselves.

“The food was ample.

“The ladies kept on refilling and refilling.

Performing in front of the packed hall are (from left) Ryan Raju ,10, Pranav Goundar, 8, and Rayaan Prasad, 10.

“We were so blessed that the weather turned out on our side.

“It went really well.”

The festival was the celebration of light over darkness, she said.

“It is when Lord Rama returns after 14 years of exile.”

The streets and houses were lit up as a welcome, she said.

There was also the belief on Diwali that the goddess of wealth (Maata Latchmi) entered homes that were lit up to welcome happiness, wealth and good health.

Celebrating Diwali with, not just friends and family, but a growing number of South Cantabrians made her proud, she said.

“That the areas growing cultural diversity is not only acknowledged but appreciated and celebrated by our mainstream community.”

Aneti Tuntabu from the Kiribati community performed at the event.

This weekend, Navratri — an annual Hindu festival that honours Shakti, the divine feminine power in Hinduism — will be held at Aorangi Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7.30pm-10.30pm.

There will be food stalls, prizes, music and entertainment.

shelley.inon@alliedmedia.co.nz