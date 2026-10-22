If anyone ever doubted whether lawn bowls is a game for all ages, 14-year-old Hunter Duggan just put that notion to rest.

Hunter made a memorable debut in his first game for West End Bowling Club during Saturday’s interclub match.

Taking to the green alongside seasoned clubmates Laurie Shanks and Bruce Sherwin, Hunter wasted no time making his mark. His very first bowl was a picture-perfect front toucher — the gold standard delivery for any lawn bowler.

The West End trio faced tough competition against Kia Toa’s experienced side of Dave Innes, Trevor Walker, and representative indoor bowler James Blisset. The thriller went right down to the wire, with Kia Toa edging out a narrow 26–25 victory.

Despite the one-shot loss, West End skip Laurie Shanks was full of praise for the young recruit. Shanks noted that he was thoroughly impressed by Hunter’s consistency as lead, which gave the team every opportunity to contend for the win.

For Hunter, a Timaru Boys’ High School student who also plays rugby and hockey, the experience was all about enjoying the game.

“Participating is the main thing,” Hunter said after the match, highlighting how much he enjoyed the camaraderie between players on both sides.

Sport runs in the family for the youngster. His uncle, Tom Taiaroa, previously represented New Zealand at both secondary school and underage levels — a pathway Hunter aspires to follow.

Looking ahead, Hunter aims to help West End secure victories and local titles before eventually pursuing professional bowls in Australia.

With his passion, natural talent, and high ambitions, Hunter Duggan is certainly a player to watch for the future. — Richie Kerr