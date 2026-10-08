Temuka man Steve McHaffie has been crowned Canterbury Westland’s supreme digger operator after winning the Civil Contractors New Zealand CablePrice Canterbury Westland Excavator Operator Competition on Saturday.

Mr McHaffie tackled extreme tests of skill and dexterity, including a giant game of excavator golf and filling a cup from a tea pot attached to his machine’s bucket, during the excavator “battle royale” at Road Metals Quarry in Rolleston.

His triumph over 15 of the region’s top operators secured him a place at the CCNZ CablePrice National Excavator Operator Competition finals in Feilding next March.

Second place was taken out by Jarrod Cook from Henry Adams Contracting, and third was Ethan Roberts, also from Henry Adams Contracting.

The Thompson Engineering 2002 drain layer said it was “third time lucky” at the regional competition. He had not placed in the top three before but his experience helped him secure victory this time round.

“The first and second time it was for fun and this time I sort of put my best foot forward. I feel like everyone should just give it a go, you don’t know until the day really. Just enjoy it — it’s a good day out.”

Other quirky tests faced by the operators included using their machines to place an egg on top of a pile of sand without it breaking and spin 360 degrees while remaining balanced on two logs to succeed at a ‘log swing’ challenge.

Competitors were also assessed on more mundane yet essential skills, including health and safety, a standard pre-start test and a truck-loading challenge.

Mr McHaffie’s competition win earns him the honour of representing Canterbury Westland at next year’s national finals, where he will compete against winners from 11 other regional competitions in a quest to claim the title of New Zealand’s ultimate excavator operator.

He said he hoped to get some tips from his workmate Sam Burleigh — who won the Canterbury Westland regional competition last year and competed in the nationals — to stand him in good stead.

“I’m excited right now but definitely know I’m going to be nervous coming closer to the time”.

Mr Cook from Henry Adams Contracting claimed second place in the Canterbury Westland competition, while Ethan Roberts, also from Henry Adams Contracting, rounded out the podium in third place.

The regional event also featured a novice category for competitors with less than five years of industry experience, won by Casey Flett from Greg Donaldson Contracting, plus a “mini-dig” experience to give children a hands-on taste of excavator operating.

Kieran Davie from Roughan Holdings also received a special mention for achieving full marks on the health and safety quiz.

Canterbury Westland competition sub-committee member Matt Austin said the total of 24 entries across both the experienced and novice categories demonstrated the strength and depth of the region’s excavator operating industry.

“We had a great turnout from West Coast operators, as well as operators from all around the Canterbury region, which was fantastic to see again this year,” he said.

“I’ve no doubt Steve will do Canterbury Westland proud at the national finals.” — Allied Media

