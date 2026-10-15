Former Timaru man Callum Streeter has been appointed chief executive of Fish & Game New Zealand.

Mr Streeter, general manager of global geothermal energy consultancy JRG Energy, will join Fish & Game on December 1.

Born and raised in Timaru and now based in Christchurch, Streeter is a lifelong angler and hunter whose interests include upland bird, duck and big-game hunting.

He has more than 20 years’ experience in the global energy sector, holding senior roles in New Zealand and the United States.

His work has included a focus on industrial decarbonisation, carbon capture, utilisation and storage and energy efficiency.

The Fish & Game role brought together his lifelong passion for hunting and fishing with his experience leading organisations in complex sectors, Mr Streeter said.

“For me, hunting and fishing are more than hobbies, they are a way of life.

“I want to help protect and enhance these experiences for New Zealanders, including my own son and future generations.

“My first priority will be to listen.

“I am looking forward to visiting every region, meeting staff and regional Fish & Game councillors in person, spending time alongside rangers in the field and hearing directly from anglers and hunters about what matters to them.”

Mr Streeter holds a bachelor of engineering with first class honours from the University of Canterbury, a master’s degree from the University of New South Wales and a certificate of professional development in finance and strategy from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Rangitata MP and Minister of Hunting and Fishing James Meager welcomed Mr Streeter’s appointment.

It was fantastic to see another Timaru Boys’ High School (TBHS) old boy succeeding on the national stage, Mr Meager said.

“I was a third-former at TBHS when Callum was the head boy and so I take great pleasure in seeing him take on this important leadership role.

“I’m not surprised in the slightest — Timaru Boys’ has a reputation for producing high-achieving young men, with Callum at the forefront.

“Callum brings an impressive background in international business and leadership, alongside a lifelong passion for hunting, fishing and the outdoors.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with him in my role as minister for hunting and fishing, particularly on our shared goals of getting more New Zealanders out hunting and fishing, strengthening opportunities for licence holders, and progressing important reforms to Fish & Game,” Mr Meager said.

Fish & Game chairman Barrie Barnes said the organisation was pleased to welcome Mr Streeter to the role.

“He brings extensive technical and environmental knowledge, proven leadership experience, and a strong understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing an organisation with a national mandate.

“We are confident he will lead Fish & Game effectively as it continues to serve New Zealand’s anglers and hunters and protect the habitats that sustain our valued freshwater fisheries and game bird populations.”

Mr Barnes thanked former Fish & Game chief executive Corina Jordan, who led the organisation from 2022 to 2025 before becoming chief executive of the Game Animal Council.

Ms Jordan returned to Fish & Game on secondment in 2026 and led both organisations over the past 12 months.

“Throughout her time with Fish & Game, Corina has provided strong and steady leadership through considerable change and an increasingly complex operating environment.

“Her commitment, energy and dedication have made a significant contribution to the organisation and helped position Fish & Game to respond confidently to the challenges and changes ahead.”

Ms Jordan said that with the government’s reforms to Fish & Game paused until after the general election, it was a natural time to hand over to a permanent chief executive.

“Leading Fish & Game over the past year has been a genuine privilege and thoroughly rewarding.

“I have loved the mahi, and I am proud of what we have achieved together.

“The secondment has brought Fish & Game and the Game Animal Council closer together, which is good for the wider hunting and fishing sector, and I am keen to keep building on that progress.”