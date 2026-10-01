Timaru United and Nomads United (Christchurch) players shake hands ahead of their match. Photo: Connor Haley

The South Island’s top under-15 football talent converged on Timaru at the weekend.

Held at Sir Basil Arthur Park, the South Island 15th Grade Mixed Tournament began on Saturday and concluded on Tuesday.

The tournament featured 12 teams in total with ... coming away with the overall win after defeating ... in the final … .

Cashmere Technical's Vincent Healey (yellow) unleashes a strike to put his side up 2-0 over Parklands United Spongebobs. Photo: Connor Haley

Southern Football development officer and tournament organiser Keegan Grey said while it was a lot of work to organise a South Island-wide tournament, it was great to give teams the opportunity to play other teams they normally would not get the chance to.

"It's the end of the football season, so it’s kind of like a type of celebration. It's one of the highlights of the year."

Timaru United winger Taye Hollamby attempts to dribble past two Nomads United defenders. Photo: Connor Haley

Southern Football South Canterbury football development officer Leigh Matthews said it was great to have been able to host the tournament in Timaru.

"It helps to promote the game in South Canterbury. It shows young kids and families that there are opportunities here.

"It’s good for the referees too. All the refs for this tournament are Timaru based and it gives the older refs like Paul [Vaughan] and Reon [Hatata] the opportunity to mentor and help some of the young ones coming through.”

South Canterbury referee Paul Vaughan prepares to take charge of a match. Photo: Connor Haley

Timaru United's Leo Hutton threads a pass between pressing defenders. Photo: Connor Haley

connor.haley@alliedmedia.co.nz