The annual Town v Country fixture took place at the West End Bowling Club on Sunday.

In the Senior singles, Town’s Shayne Chisnall (West End) went head-to-head with Country’s Marshall Stoddart (Temuka). Stoddart showed early dominance, plastering the kitty on the second end to pick up the maximum four shots and build a 7-5 lead after seven ends. Chisnall responded with a masterclass over the next six ends, surging ahead 14-7. Stoddart narrowed the gap to 17-14, but Chisnall proved unstoppable in the closing stretch to race away with a 25–19 victory.

In the pairs, Adrian Robins and Aaron Taylor were sensational for Town early on, taking a 10-3 lead over Temuka men Sam Morton and Dave Wood. Country fought back relentlessly, outscoring Town to take a 15-10 lead. Robins’ side picked up a crucial four on the penultimate end to sit just two down heading into the decider. Playing the final end, Robins had a chance to trail the kitty for the victory, but narrowly missed, handing Country a thriller of a win.

In the triples, Town’s Scott Fisher, Richie Kerr and Nigel Mobberley faced off against Country’s Dave Vujcich, Darryl Fower and Mick Ross. Town blasted out of the gates behind great draw bowls from Mobberley and Kerr to lead 12-2. Holding three shots on the next end, Town looked set to extend their margin, but Vujcich played an absolute honey — trailing the kitty for four shots to close the gap to 12-6. Fisher remained cool as ever under pressure, guiding his team to a 22-15 win.

In the fours, Country’s Dave Carey, Greg Valentine, Merv Davey and Roger Glendinning got off to a slow start against Town’s Dean Harper, Dave McNeill, Mick Goodger and Danny Johnson, trailing 4-0 after two ends. Country then delivered a spell of magic bowls to storm ahead 18-7. Town fought back valiantly to 18-14, but Country claimed two shots on a crucial late end to secure a 23-14 victory.

In the development singles, Town’s Dean Satherley and Country’s Dinger Bell were locked neck-and-neck at 10-all before Satherley relied on his experience to pull away for a 25-16 win.

In the development pairs Rana Matenga and Bob Mason representing Town team dominated against Country team of Jason Rhodes and Jacque Volschenk and got away to a flyer leading 15-4 after 9 ends but Rhodes team clawed their way back with great leading by Volschenk and closed the gap 20-15 with 5 ends to play.

Mason once again led with some honeys and Matenga kept his cool and they took game out 26-21.

The development triples saw Town’s Paul Brohan, Dillon Barker, and first-year player Julian Donaldson take on Kieran Aker, Dion Glenie and Andrew Cowan. Town jumped to an 11–6 lead, but Country fought back to trail by two going into the last end, snatching two shots on the wire to force a 13-13 draw. Donaldson played steady bowls throughout the match, while Barker read the head brilliantly and delivered crucial shots when it mattered most.

Country turned on the class in the Development fours, with Ants Holland, Kevin Stuart, Neil Kingston, and Sean Gately putting on a brilliant performance to defeat Town’s Jamie Gillespie, Ross Gabites, Steve May and Jason Browning 18-9. Sharp shot calls from Holland and Stuart made all the difference, while selector Bruce singled out Gately for an impressive display in his first year of bowls.

Overall, Town claimed victory in both seniors and development games to proudly lift the Noel Kerr Family Trophy. Town now have won the trophy three times, and Country once.

Seniors: Town team 2 wins 76 points; Country 2 wins 73 points.

Development: Town team 2.5 wins 73 points, Country 1.5 wins 68 points.

Winner of Kerr trophy overall: Town team 4.5 wins 149 points; Country team 3.5 wins 141 points. — Richie Kerr