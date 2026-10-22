Shops on Geraldine’s main street have found a sweet way to give back to their youngest customers.

Participating businesses along Talbot St will be open until 8pm to welcome trick or treaters this Halloween.

Skeleton Pi Pizza co-owner Cole Lions came up with the concept.

He and his wife Natalie sold hand-crafted pizzas from a food caravan on Talbot St.

Mr Lions said the caravan was “permanently Halloween-themed, so the idea was a no-brainer”.

He said the couple had wanted to do something which added value to the community.

He said because New Zealand was a late arrival at “the whole Halloween thing” it was difficult for children to trick or treat in the area.

“Because they might have one house on one street and then they have to go three blocks over to go somewhere else.

“So we had this idea. What if you were to turn Talbot St into one stretch of places where kids could go to trick or treat?

“It’s all lit up, and there is a cop shop on the street.”

The children were not expected to buy anything anywhere.

He said it was great exposure for businesses.

Hello Gelato and The Escape Rooms had quickly put their hands up to help out with the spooky idea.

He said co-organisers at the Escape Room were sorting out tote bags, which held a map of those stores participating down the street, and would include little events which were happening.

The gold coin donations for the tote bags would go directly to the toy library.

While it may have been a little short notice, he said the response was good.

Cole Lions approaches shop keepers along Talbot St, including Thomas Munier at Southbound Specialty Coffee, to open late on Halloween. Photo: Shelley Inon

The cheesery, the coffee roastery, the bike shop and the book shop were some of the many businesses taking part.

While the butchery and sewing shop could not participate they would use their windows for a display.

He said the butchery had “a window of severed limbs, so that kinda lends itself well to the theme.”

Mr Lions said at his pizza caravan, they would be having a “spin the wheel” where kids could compete for prizes.

“It would be great if it grew year on year.”

shelley.inon@alliedmedia.co.nz